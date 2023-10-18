NBB Supports the Bahrain Film Festival as Strategic Partner

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) proudly supported the third edition of the Bahrain Film Festival as a strategic partner. The annual event, which ran from the 5th to the 9th of October 2023, celebrated cinema, filmmakers and those involved in the wider film industry, and was founded to raise the Kingdom’s profile as a regional cultural hub.

The festival drew actors, actresses, directors and producers from around the world in addition to leading figures from both the public and private sectors, media personalities and social media influencers. This year’s festival focused on supporting Bahraini talent with a view to encouraging more young Bahrainis into the film and entertainment industries, and generating creative jobs within the Kingdom.

NBB’s sponsorship of the festival reflects its longstanding commitment to facilitating cultural events in Bahrain in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) promise, and continues to work with communities and government ministries in supporting exciting national initiatives.