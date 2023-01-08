NBB Welcomes New Group Chief Executive Officer

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) officially welcomed its new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr. Usman Ahmed, following an initial transition period led by former Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jean-Christophe Durand. Both executives were present at the Bank’s End of Year event, held in December, where Mr. Ahmed officially addressed the staff members and took this as an opportunity to socialise with them.

During the event, Mr. Farouk Yousuf Almoayyed, Chairman of NBB, thanked Mr. Durand for his years of service to NBB, while also receiving the new GCEO as the Bank transitions into a new executive management period.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Farouk Yousuf Almoayyed, Chairman of NBB, said: “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Usman Ahmed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer. His years of diverse global expertise will act as a catalyst to the Group’s future development and advancements. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Mr. Jean-Christophe Durand, for his significant contributions to NBB over the past 6 years, which have set the Bank on a trajectory of excellence and further positioned us as the national bank of choice in the Kingdom. We are confident that the organisation will witness a thriving future under Usman, and wish him all the best in his new position.”

NBB is committed to a path of continuous development, honouring its vision to enrich the lives of generations, driven by experienced team members that will lead the Bank towards continued excellence.