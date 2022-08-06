NBB Welcomes Students from Various Universities and Higher Learning Institutes to Join its “Evolve” Summer Internship Programme

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) extended its summer internship programme, Evolve, to encompass local and international universities and higher learning institutes, providing students with the necessary training designed to meet the requirements of their internship courses.
Following the launch of the Programme, which began with students from several schools around the Kingdom, NBB has taken a step to further extend Evolve by including higher learning institutes and fostering the largest number of students from all age groups, providing a total of 35 students with summer internships starting from the month of July and continuing on to September 2022.
A number of higher learning institutes took part in the programme, including the University of Bahrain (UOB), Applied Science University (ASU), British University of Bahrain (BUB), Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF), Ahlia University, Bahrain Polytechnic, American University of Bahrain (AUB) and Kingdom University (KU). The Evolve Programme was also made available to students studying abroad, encompassing universities such as Northumbria University, City University of London, Nottingham University, Leeds Becket University, Queen Mary – University of London and University of York.
NBB continues to work towards creating initiatives specifically designed to benefit the Kingdom and its community. The Evolve Programme aims to reach as many students as possible, and provide the necessary training required for Bahrain’s youth to become future leaders.