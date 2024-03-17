ePaper
NBB's Annual Ramadan Coupons Aid Families in need

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has collaborated with 70 charitable funds and societies to support families in need across Bahrain as part of the Bank’s annual charitable contributions for the holy month. 

This year, the Bank distributed coupons that can be redeemed at four major supermarkets to provide essential food and grocery items to families in need during the month of Ramadan.

NBB’s Ramadan coupon distribution programme is a longstanding initiative and part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on the communities it serves. 

