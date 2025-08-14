NBB’s EVOLVE 2025 Program Transitions from Schools to Universities

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has concluded the School segment of its 2025 EVOLVE summer internship programme and officially commenced the next phase for university students. During the first leg of this year’s programme, 75 high school students took part in two weeks of classroom-based learning, followed by two weeks of on-the-job training where they applied their acquired knowledge in real-world professional scenarios.

The EVOLVE University segment, which commenced on 10th August, builds on this foundation by offering 76 university students deeper exposure to NBB’s specialised business areas and more industry-relevant training. Participants will continue to benefit from the Bank’s integrated approach, which combines technical and soft skills development with mentorship and practical exposure through structured placements across the organisation.