NBR signs with De La Rue to provide innovative digital solutions to authenticate excise products

In a first in Bahrain, the National Bureau for Revenue (NBR) is entering a strategic project with De La Rue to provide advanced authentication and traceability solutions.

Signing with digital stamp solution provider De La Rue, a leading corporation in the digital stamp industry worldwide, brings into effect the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) excise treaty on applying unique markers on excise goods and the local Excise legislations.

This project offers an advanced technology of digital stamps (security labels) on a number of excise goods in Bahrain and it will particularly cover all tobacco products from cigarettes, shisha and other tobacco products.

This paves the way for more technology advancements and innovative efficient solutions offered by the NBR.

“The NBR ensures that applying digital stamping will assure that citizens and residents in the Kingdom of Bahrain receive authentic and original excise products by permitted suppliers, which would also protect against counterfeit and illicit trade,” the NBR said in a statement.

“Digital stamps enhance the integrity of trade of excise goods and helps overcome smuggling through borders and illegal trading; which will ultimately lead to more guidance and cooperation between related parties.”

Having similar solutions also implemented in a number of GCC member countries, the new project plays a broader role in raising the synergy of regional trading and helps in achieving economic collaboration objectives aimed among GCC countries.

The NBR will announce the phases, the clarifications and all the needed guidance for excise traders and consumers in relation to this project in due course through NBR’s website (www.nbr.gov.bh), in addition to leveraging the information available on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channel (@bahrainNBR).