Nesto Hypermarket opens in Busaiteen

Nesto Group, a prominent retailer in the Gulf region, celebrated a significant achievement by inaugurating its new hypermarket branch in Buisaiteen, located on Muharraq. The expansive store is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and offers an extensive range of quality products, aiming to enhance the shopping experience for customers. This is Nesto’s 18th branch in Bahrain and 124th in the Middle East.

The Nesto Hypermarket was inaugurated by Domestic and Foreign Trade Assistant Undersecretary HE Shaikh Hamad bin Salman Al Khalifa. The Grand Opening ceremony was attended by MP Hamad Al Doy, Head of Municipality Council A. Aziz Al Naar, Nesto Group officials Hashim Maniyoth (Managing Director), Arshad (Executive Director), Muhammed Athif (Director), Muhammed Haneef (General Manager), Abdu Chettiyankandyil (Head of Buying) and invited guests. The new hypermarket introduces a wide array of globally sourced fresh produce, an in-house bakery, and innovative shopping options. With ample parking spaces for 100 vehicles and checkout counters, Nesto ensures a seamless shopping experience.

Arshad Hashim KP, Nesto Group Executive Director, said: “We are pleased to witness the opening of another beautiful hypermarket that will cater to customers in Muharraq and its nearby areas. As a leading regional retailer, it is our enduring commitment to innovate and provide a world-class shopping experience to the diverse multinational population in Bahrain.”

Nesto officials extended their gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and the people of Bahrain for their continuous support in expanding Nesto’s operations in Bahrain.

Nesto Group takes pride in its loyalty reward program app ‘Inaam.’ This innovative program, designed to enhance the overall shopping experience and acknowledge customer loyalty, offers exclusive perks, additional discounts, and redeemable points with every purchase at any branch. Branch timing is 8 am to midnight.

The store encompasses well-known Nesto shopping conveniences, featuring a supermarket with a modern and easily navigable grocery section. The hypermarket offers a wide variety of high-quality products, including fresh produce, meat, dairy, and pantry items. It provides a clean and well-organized store layout, excellent customer service, competitive pricing, and convenient amenities. In conclusion, the opening of Nesto Hypermarket’s new branch represents a significant investment in the local economy, providing employment opportunities and delivering a diverse range of products to meet the needs of the community. Nesto’s commitment to quality, affordability, and sustainability continues to be a driving force in its expansion, solidifying its position as a preferred choice for shoppers in the region.