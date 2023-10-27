Nesto Hypermarket opens new branch in Exhibition Road

- Advertisement -

Nesto Group, a renowned name in the world of multinational retail chains, has unveiled its latest Hypermarket outlet in the vibrant heart of Manama.

The new outlet at Exhibition Road, Hoora held its grand opening on Wednesday, October 25 at 10 am. This eagerly awaited addition promises to deliver a shopping experience like no other, offering an extensive range of products and services that undoubtedly elevate the retail landscape in Manama. Nesto which has emerged as one of the fastest growing retail chains over the years has expanded its presence in Bahrain by opening 117th outlet in the Middle East and 16th outlet in the Kingdom.

The 50,000 sq.ft. store was inaugurated by Dr. Khaled F. Alalawi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Development, Ministry of Industry, and commerce, in the presence of HE. Hassan Al Madani, Deputy Governor of the Capital Governorate, Mr. Bader Fareed Alsaad, Director Ministry of Industry, Commerce and tourism, Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis , Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the Kingdom of Bahrain , Mr. Adel Abdulla Nass, Nass Group Director, and a number of other dignitaries.

The store, located in Hoora area is spread in two levels with underground parking. In addition to the underground parking, spacious and secure parking facility that can accommodate up to 500 cars are available near the Exhibition Road, ensuring that your shopping experience is stress-free from start to finish. It serves residents of Juffair, Adliya, Zinj and Gudaibiya. As always Nesto Hypermarket provides the widest range of quality and value-for-money products all under one roof. The outlet has also introduced inaugural offers and deals for a range of products at attractive prices. Dr. Khaled F. Alalawi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Development, Ministry of Industry, and commerce,, commended the strong support of the Nesto Group to Bahrain’s progress.

Nesto Group Executive Director Arshad Hashim KP said “We are pleased to launch our Nesto Hypermarket in Hoora. The store signals Nesto Group’s confidence in the vision of progress mapped by the leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain, its belief in the excellence of Bahrainis as our partners in success and keeps our expansion in line with the march of urban developments in Bahrain.”

The store features all the popular Nesto shopping conveniences: the supermarket with updated grocery section that offers the best food and home shopping trends in a modern and easy layout – a global spread of fresh fruit and vegetables to the choicest cuts of meat and seafood as well as other grocery essentials, in addition to a well-stocked department store.

“Our growth in Bahrain is powered by the vision of the leadership, the business-friendly economic environment. We thank His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the people of this great country for encouraging us in all our expansion strategies and efforts in Bahrain,” Mr. Arshad noted. With its commitment to quality, variety, and customer satisfaction, Nesto Group’s new Hypermarket is all set to become a go-to destination for all your shopping needs. Join us in celebrating this exciting new venture and be among the first to explore the endless possibilities at Nesto Group’s Hoora Hypermarket which is now open to the public for a wonderful shopping experience.

He also added that four more new hypermarkets will be opened in Bahrain by the beginning of next year. The new hypermarkets are opening in Muharraq, Busaiteen, Isa Town and Askar. Their construction works are nearing completion. Nesto Group aims to invest heavily in the Kingdom. Nesto Group which has emerged as one of the fastest growing retail chains over the years is expanding its presence in Bahrain by opening 117th outlet in the Middle East and 16th outlet in the Kingdom. ‘This is a moment of pride for us’, said Mr Hashim after the inauguration .