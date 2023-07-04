37 C
Manama
“The Never-Ending Story” Campaign for the All-New Grand Wagoneer launched

All-New Grand Wagoneer
Jeep® Middle East, in collaboration with Publicis Middle East, has revealed its new regional campaign for the All-New Grand Wagoneer: “The Never-Ending Story.” The campaign marks a significant milestone for the Jeep® brand and introduces a unique way to engage with its audiences across the Middle East.

As people’s media consumption patterns continue to evolve, Jeep Middle East recognises the growing appetite towards short-form content. With the “The Never-Ending Story” campaign, Jeep Middle East breaks away from traditional 60-second TV commercials and embraces the trend of short reels to cater to its audiences’ busy lifestyles.

The campaign comprises a series of 10 short reels that highlight different aspects and features of the All-New Grand Wagoneer, the most luxurious and technologically advanced SUV in the Jeep brand’s legendary 80-year history. Each reel features inspirational quotes and offers glimpses into the premiumness of the car’s interior and exterior features. By leveraging short-form content, the campaign creates a never-ending story that evolves and captivates the audience over time.

interior

Melhem Najm, CMO Stellantis MEA said: “We are excited to introduce ‘The Never-Ending Story’ campaign for the All-New Grand Wagoneer in the Middle East. We are providing our audience with a distinctive and captivating experience by embracing the transition toward short-form content. The campaign is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to innovation and creating immersive and unique brand experiences”.

All-New Grand Wagoneer

“The Never-Ending Story” campaign also features a 30-second video for traditional media platforms such as YouTube and cinema”.

