New Board of Directors for OSN

OSN, the region’s leading entertainment brand for premium content, announces changes to its board of directors seeing the addition of two new members. OSN shareholders KIPCO and Mawarid, have voted to add Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Naser Al-Sabah and Elie Habib to their Board of Directors, led by Chairperson Sheikha Dana Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, reaffirming the Board’s backing and commitment to growth and enhancing OSN’s collective expertise.

The announcement comes on the heels of major announcements at the company as the business continues to broaden its reach in the Middle East & North Africa region, recently with the appointment of Sheikha Dana Al Sabah as Chairperson of the Board and more recently Joe Kawkabani’s appointment to CEO of OSN.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to congratulate and welcome both of these distinguished leaders. Their deep experience and insights in media content and technology will be instrumental in ensuring OSN’s continued leadership within the entertainment and streaming technology sector. They bring a wealth of experience that will help OSN continue to be the region’s leading home of premium entertainment. We are honored to have these inspirational leaders join the Board and look forward to working together to take OSN to new heights”, said Sheikha Dana Al Sabah, Chairperson of the Board.

New member Sheikha Al-Zain S. Al Sabah is appointed Vice-Chairperson of OSN. Her expertise includes expanding creative arts and industries within the MENA region as well as having extensive experience in multimedia and leadership. Sheikha Al-Zain is Chairperson and CEO of the c (KSCC). Formerly, Sheikha Al-Zain served as Under Secretary of State at the Ministry for Youth Affairs in Kuwait, under her helm, Kuwait was named the Arab capital of Youth in 2017, and the first national youth policy was drafted. Prior to this, she served as the Chairperson and Managing Director of Eagle Vision Media Group, a multimedia production facility in Kuwait.

Anghami co-founder Elie Habib joins OSN’s Board of Directors as an independent member bringing vast technological expertise to OSN. Anghami is the region’s first and leading music streaming service, with over 75 million users, 72 million licensed Arabic & English tracks and integrated with 45 mobile operators. Anghami is the first Arab tech company to trade on the NASDAQ. The success of Anghami is a testament to Habib’s expertise in streaming and Middle Eastern streamers.

Joe Kawkabani, Chief Executive Officer at OSN Group said: “We look forward to the contribution and impact that Sheikha Al-Zain and Elie Habib will make to the business as they join our Board. Both these key additions to our board add another level of deep industry expertise, diversity, and strategic direction as we navigate through new areas of this sector. They will certainly be key factors in OSN’s continued success and performance during this exciting time in the company’s evolution.”

OSN‘s board also includes Michael Johnson from Mawarid Holding Co as well as Joe Kawkabani. OSN is a market leader bringing an unbeatable breadth of quality home entertainment, thanks to its long-term worldwide and regional partnerships, ensuring that audiences throughout the MENA will always have first and unique access to premium quality content.