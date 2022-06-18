New Cinemas to open In Dana Mall

Bahrain will soon get a brand-new cinema experience with the Dana Mall’s multiplex opening.

A joint announcement was made today by Mr. Hatim Dadabai, Managing Director, Dadabai Holding, and Mr. Juzer Rupawala, Director, Lulu Group International, in the presence of Mr. Ali Khalifa Juma Al Noaimi on the upcoming multiplex at Dana Mall.

The new cinemas will be housing 10 screens, with a capacity of over 1100 seats, including the largest cinema with multi-level balcony seating that can entertain 300 people. The grand VIP theatre can accommodate more than 50 guests with fully reclining seats and a dedicated lounge and F&B service. The kid’s cinema will have added attractions with a soft play area and slides incorporated into the cinema hall. There will be an array of the latest technology and experience for the first time in Bahrain, such as the acoustic systems from Dolby Atmos.

The new cinemas are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. A first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art e-sports gaming hub will also be a part of the multiplex to provide the best gaming experience for the fast-growing e-gaming sector.

Mr. Hatim Dadabai commented that the new multiplex will be providing one of the best cinematic experiences in the GCC with many first-of-its-kind features. He pointed out that the location of the multiplex will be a big boon for the cinema-goers as Dana Mall is located in the heart of the city. He also thanked Lulu Group for all its support and especially Mr. Juzer Rupawala for his continuous guidance and for his vision of promoting the leisure and entertainment industry in Bahrain.

“The new multiplex cinema will undoubtedly bring superb entertainment value to the Dana Mall mix and we are all looking forward to the opening,” said Mr. Juzer Rupawala, “Cinema is a contemporary and popular art form as well as a big-ticket business and with Dadabai Holdings, we know we have a partner that understands the entertainment as well as the business aspects of the project. It will undoubtedly round off Dana Mall’s considerable attractions for family shoppers. On behalf of Lulu Group International, I personally thank Mr. Hatim Dadabai for choosing Dana Mall as the venue for their cinema project.”

Mr. Ali Khalifa Juma Al Noaimi praised the business initiative and said the new cinema would boost the entertainment industry in Bahrain.

“I understand that there will be state of the art luxury cinema seating and cutting edge technology used in bringing alive the cinematic experience in the new Dana Mall multiplex,” Mr. Al Noaimi said, “ This is a coming together of the Lulu Group’s vision for the retail and leisure industry and the access of the Dadabai Group to new concepts that will shape the future of the industry in Bahrain.”

Mr.Hatim thanked the government bodies and the continued support from Economic Development Board (EDB) and Tamkeen for making the multiplex set new standards in the Kingdom.