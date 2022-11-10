New Deputy General Manager for Gulf Hotel

- Advertisement -

The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention & Spa announced that Mr. Hameed Ali, has recently rejoined the property as the Deputy General Manager.



With a noteworthy 35 year track record in the hospitality industry, Hameed’s extensive experience has contributed to the operations of a range of hotel groups, including Hilton, Accor, IHG and Swiss Bel. Through this stretch, he has worked his way around the Middle East, gaining experience in the UAE, Oman and Bahrain. He also has considerable experience in Food and Beverage, having undertaken multiple F&B roles in Hilton and Novotel properties in Bahrain.

With his longstanding career in the hospitality industry, and thorough knowledge and experience of top hotel brands, Deputy General Manager Hameed Ali is indeed a valuable asset to The Gulf Hotel. The hotel will continue to provide guests with memorable experiences and uphold its traditions, under the leadership of the new Deputy General Manager. In his new role, Hameed will lead the daily operations of the hotel, ensuring that guest expectations are continuously met and exceeded.

Mr Fares Yactine General Manager & Vice President said, “We are pleased to welcome Hameed back to the Gulf Hotel Bahrain. Hameed brings with him, his exceptional experience and expertise in the hospitality industry, as well as extensive knowledge of the GCC and Bahrain markets. We are confident that under his leadership, our amazing property would reach new heights of success, while delivering memorable guest experiences.”