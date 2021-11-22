New drive-through testing centre to open on Monday in Salman Town

Listen to this article now

A new drive-through COVID-19 testing centre will open tomorrow, Monday, in Salman Town in the Northern Government.

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health announced the opening of the new testing facility to support national efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new drive-through centre features world-standard medical equipment, with tracks to guide vehicles and collect samples for lab testing.

The ministry urged people to continue complying with the mandatory precautionary measures and protocols set by the National Medical Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 and other relevant authorities.