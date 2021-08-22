New feature added to BeAware Bahrain App

Listen to this article now

The information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) recently added a new feature to the BeAware Bahrain App that enables users to view Coronavirus (COVID-19) Alert traffic light Levels in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This feature provides a simple guide for users to follow about their daily activities.

Adopted by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the traffic light system showcases the health guidelines for alert levels. It consists of 4 levels that change based on the average percentage of new test cases and positivity rates, as well as the level of occupancy in intensive care units and necessary precautions taken. Each level is represented by a color. Green means the rolling average percentage of new cases has been below 2% for the past 14 days, Yellow is when that percentage has been between 2 to 5% for 7 days, Orange is when it has been between 5 and less than 8% for 4 days, and Red is when it has been 8% or more for 3 days. Each designated color specifies precautions to be taken by businesses and facilities at that level, and what the requirements are for the public to access them. The thresholds set for each alert level is subject to change according to developments.

The inclusion of this information in the app provides the public with a source of information complementary to the Ministry of Health’s website, healthalert.gov.bh. Other services available via the app include accessing and reporting results of COVID-19 PCR tests, booking appointments for vaccinations and booster shots, and submitting requests to have quarantine, vaccination, and recovery certificates issued, among others.

To view the Traffic Light Alert System information, make sure to update to the latest version of the app. You can download BeAware Bahrain through the app stores available on your smartphone, or by visiting the Government Apps Store, bahrain.bh/apps

For inquiries on the BeAware Bahrain app, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.