New General Manager Named at Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences

Ahead of its highly anticipated upcoming opening, Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences has announced the appointment of Hassan El Wahidi as general manager.

With a distinguished career spanning more than 35 years, Hassan El Wahidi is a seasoned hospitality leader with a wealth of expertise in pre-openings, luxury resorts, and complex mixed-use developments across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. His leadership has shaped landmark Hilton properties including Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle, Hilton Cannes, Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa, Hilton Doha The Pearl Hotel & Residences and Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, one of the largest hotel resorts in the region. He also led a six-year mixed-use Hilton property development in Dubai, integrating hospitality, retail, and lifestyle experiences into a vibrant destination. Renowned for driving performance, building inclusive teams, and redefining guest experiences, Hassan brings a global perspective to this landmark opening.

Rising above Bahrain’s capital with 594 residential-style studios, suites, and penthouses – all featuring fully equipped kitchens – Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences will introduce a new standard of extended-stay and short-stay hospitality to the Kingdom. Guests will enjoy four inviting restaurants and lounges, multiple swimming pools, a spa and wellness centre with a state-of-the-art fitness facility, Kids and Teens Clubs, and sweeping views of the city skyline and the Arabian Gulf.

Commenting on his appointment, Hassan El Wahidi, general manager, Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences said:“Leading Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences is both an honour and an exciting responsibility. This property is not just another hotel – it is designed as a destination where sophistication meets the comforts of home, setting a new benchmark for hospitality in the Kingdom. With our prime location, residential-style living, and the promise of Hilton’s world-class standards, we are ready to create experiences that reflect Bahrain’s warmth while redefining modern hospitality in the region.”

Strategically located in Manama’s Seef District, adjacent to Bahrain City Centre Mall and close to Bahrain Financial Harbour, The Avenues Mall, and the International Exhibition Centre, Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences is ideally positioned for both business and leisure travelers.