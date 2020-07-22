Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Maserati Ghibli Hybrid (2)

New Ghibli Hybrid: the first electrified vehicle in Maserati’s history

The spark of electrification ignites Maserati’s future: with the new Ghibli Hybrid, the Trident Brand enters the world of electrification.

The new Ghibli Hybrid represents one of the most ambitious projects for Maserati, which after the announcement of the new engine for the MC20 super sports car now sets the seal on another step forward towards the brand’s new Era.

The choice to introduce the hybrid technology on the Ghibli sedan is no coincidence: this model, with over 100,000 units produced since its launch in 2013, perfectly embodies the Modena-based manufacturer’s DNA.

In fact, the challenge facing Maserati was to enter the world of electrification without altering the brand’s core philosophy and values. The result? The creation of the best possible hybrid. What’s more, Ghibli Hybrid will retain the unmistakable sound that has always distinguished every Maserati.

The arrival of the new Ghibli Hybrid thus expands the Maserati range, which is now even more competitive and responsive to the demands of the market.

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid (1)

Design

Ghibli Hybrid is immediately recognisable, thanks in part to the new design of both exterior and interior. The common denominator of the restyling, developed by the Centro Stile Maserati, is the blue colour, chosen to identify all cars with hybrid technology and the new world they represent.

On the exterior, the blue colour characterises the three iconic side air ducts, the brake calipers and the thunderbolt in the oval that encloses the Trident on the rear pillar. The same blue colour reappears inside the car, in particular on the embroidered seams of the seats. The new Ghibli Hybrid also introduces new stylistic contents, starting from the new front grille, with bars redesigned to represent a tuning fork, a musical device that emits a sound of extreme purity, and which also evokes the Trident symbol itself. There are significant changes at the rear of the car, where the light clusters have been completely restyled, with a boomerang-like profile inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car.

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid (4)Mild Hybrid

In perfect harmony with its DNA, Maserati has chosen a hybrid solution focused primarily on improving performance, while also reducing fuel consumption and cutting emissions.

The hybrid technology exploits kinetic energy the car accumulates when in motion, recovering it and transforming it into electricity during deceleration and braking, and storing it in a battery.

The innovative powertrain, the outcome of in-depth engineering development work by the technicians and engineers of the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, combines an internal combustion engine (4 cylinders, turbo, displacement of 2.0 l) with a 48 volt alternator and an additional electric supercharger (e-Booster), supported by a battery. This solution is unique in its segment, and is the first in a new generation of powertrains, with the perfect trade-off between performance, efficiency and driving pleasure.

The battery is mounted in the rear of the car, with benefits in terms of improved weight distribution.

This version weighs about 80 kg less than the Diesel.

Thanks to maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 1,500 rpm, the new Ghibli Hybrid’s performance data are very impressive: top speed of 255 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.

Ghibli Hybrid occupants will still revel in the unmistakable sound that characterises all Maserati models, thanks to the optimised exhaust, which includes specially designed resonators.

Connectivity

Ghibli Hybrid also marks the debut of the new Maserati Connect program, which enables a constant connection with the car: the information exchange continues when on the move, to improve the services offered to the driver. As well as updating the software packages, the system performs checks on the car and monitors the Safety Security services in emergencies.

The Maserati Intelligent Assistant multimedia system is latest-generation, based on digital inputs from Android Automotive, software that delivers an innovative User Experience fully customisable to the driver’s personal preferences. The multimedia system’s HD screen, with new graphics, more user-friendly and without surrounds, is increased in size from 8”4 to 10”1. A new instrument panel with digital devices and new graphics is also introduced. 

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid (3)Electrification the Maserati way

The new Ghibli Hybrid represents the first step in a plan that will lead to the electrification of all new Maserati models. The Brand’s first all-electric cars will be the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio, scheduled for 2021.

Previous article“Drive-in BH” Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema.

RELATED ARTICLES

Wheels and Gears

Euro Motors goes above and beyond to drive the Range Rover Sport 300 PS

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Bahrain, gives back to its loyal customers by offering massive discounts of BD 3,000 on the iconic Range Rover...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Wins Toyota Material Handling International Awards

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the sole distributor of Toyota vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain has won the prestigious President’s Award for outstanding sales performance...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

Ameenco receives a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Trucks

Al Haddad Motors have recently handed over a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Trucks to Ameenco at the Mercedes-Benz Customer Service Centre located in...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

The S60 named “Best Midsize Executive Sedan” at the 2020 Middle East Car of the Year Awards

The Volvo S60 has been named “Best Midsize Executive Sedan” at the 2020 Middle East Car of the Year Awards. The prestigious award comes...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

Brighten your Ramadan with exclusive offers from Al Haddad Motors

This holy month of Ramadan, Al Haddad Motors gives you all the right reasons to become a Mercedes-Benz owner. An array of offers on...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

How Hyundai’s concept cars provide an outlook of the near future

Hyundai Motor recently revealed its latest concept EV “Prophecy”, the latest model to embody the company’s Sensuous Sportiness design identity. Like the company’s recent...
Read more

MOST READ

Bahrain maintains 2nd place among Arab countries in UN e-Government Development Index 2020

Inside Bahrain
The Kingdom of Bahrain maintained its second place ranking among Arab countries in the eGovernment Development Index 2020 ranking it among the very high...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

New Ghibli Hybrid: the first electrified vehicle in Maserati’s history

The spark of electrification ignites Maserati's future: with the new Ghibli Hybrid, the Trident Brand enters the world of electrification. The new Ghibli Hybrid represents...
PR This Week

“Drive-in BH” Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema.

From 22nd July, 2020 movie fans in Bahrain will be able to watch a selection of the best films from the comfort of their...
PR This Week

Minister of Interior Deputizes iGA CE to Participate in the 6th GCC eGovernment Ministerial Committee Meeting

HE the Minister of Interior, Gen. Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa deputized Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed...
Inside Bahrain

Southern Governor attends disinfection campaign

A campaign was launched in Isa town to disinfect public facilities. Southern Governor His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa attended the operation...
Management Principles

The Future of Entertainment Consumption in Bahrain by Dr. Jassim Haji

The pandemic is providing a clearer picture of the future of entertainment consumption in Bahrain and all over the world, and it substantiates the...
PR This Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group Awards Lulu Group Chairman, Yusuff Ali MA

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG) today announced the winners of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2020. Organised by the ADSG, and launched...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Half Knowledge is Dangerous by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once, a youth from the state of Andhra Pradesh in India had joined our company as a helper. To impress fellow workers in some...
Sports This Week

Strengthening Bahrain-UAE Relations in Sports

Following the instructions of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National...
PR This Week

RCS organises virtual business meeting

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya held their virtual business meeting on 15th July 2020 on Zoom. This is the first business meeting of the...
PR This Week

ILA Donates 900 Face Masks

Indian Ladies Association (ILA) donates over 900 face masks to ICRF to be distributed to expatriate workers.  ILA's Honorary President Ms. Reena Sreedhar handed over...
Wheels and Gears

Euro Motors goes above and beyond to drive the Range Rover Sport 300 PS

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Bahrain, gives back to its loyal customers by offering massive discounts of BD 3,000 on the iconic Range Rover...
PR This Week

Bahrain International Airport fuel farm complex nears completion

BAC Jet Fuel Company’s (BJFCO) Board of Directors praised the progress of construction work at Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) new fuel farm complex following...
PR This Week

Bahrain Participates in 22nd GCC eGovernment Executive Committee Meeting in Riyadh

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed represented Bahrain at the 22nd GCC eGovernment Executive Committee meeting, which was held...
Inside Bahrain

Labour Ministry launches interactive e-services

Labour and Social Development Minister, Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, has stressed that the Labour Ministry has enhanced its infrastructure for e-services, as part...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Drive-in BH

“Drive-in BH” Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema.

Future of Entertainment in Bahrain

The Future of Entertainment Consumption in Bahrain by Dr. Jassim Haji

Half Knowledge is Dangerous

Half Knowledge is Dangerous by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

(21-7-2020) iGA GCC eGovernment Comittee

Minister of Interior Deputizes iGA CE to Participate in the 6th...