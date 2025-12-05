New Horizon School Hosts Bahrain Mental Math Competition

New Horizon School, Zinj Branch, successfully hosted the highly anticipated second season of the Bahrain Mental Math Competition, attracting approximately 800 students representing 21 schools from across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The event commenced with a grand inaugural ceremony at New Horizon School, featuring distinguished guests and dignitaries. Chief Guest Mr. V.K. Thomas, ICRF Chairman and Guest of Honour Dr. Anupama Prasanth, Dean College of computers studies , University of Technology emphasized the vital role of mental mathematics in cultivating critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students.

Before the competition the online classes were conducted by Mr Aneesh Nirmalan for grades I to VIII and Allen Overseas Education for grades IX to XII

The competition was organized in two sessions: the morning session for Grades 1-4 and the afternoon session for Grades 5-12, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for all participants.

Al Hilal Hospital generously supported the event by providing free pediatric coupons and medical checkups for participants and their families.

The grand finale at 3:00 PM featured vibrant cultural performances, including traditional dances by our NHS and Braincraft International students. Esteemed guests, including MP H.E Mohamed Hussain Al Janahi, Dr. Suresh Subramanian, Professor Ahlia University, and Dr. Majid Ali Saleh Amini, Professor Ahlia University addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of STEM education and mathematical excellence. Chairman Mr. Joy Mathews reaffirmed the school’s dedication to nurturing academic talent.

A special segment honored community leaders from organizations such as Bahrain Keralayee Samajam, Indian Club, Kerala Catholic Association, Light of Kindness, Annai Tamil Mandram, SNCS, Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, and other cultural associations. The contributions of Al Hilal Hospital’s to the society as free medical camps, and social media influencer Mrs. Lubina Nadeer, were also recognized.

In a remarkable achievement, New Millennium School was declared the champions for the second consecutive year, showcasing consistent excellence in mental mathematics.

The event also marked the launch of the NHS E-Magazine 2024, highlighting the school’s academic accomplishments and student achievements. The Mathematics Department, led by Mrs. Dhanya George, along with Mrs. Liji Syam, Non-Academic Coordinator and the dedicated Math department teachers received special recognition for their exemplary organization and efforts in orchestrating this large-scale competition.

The day concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, honoring top performers across all grade categories, celebrating academic excellence and dedication.

Bahrain Mental Math Competition Season 2 exemplifies New Horizon School’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and its pivotal role in promoting STEM education within the Kingdom of Bahrain. The event was made possible with the valuable support of Braincraft International .