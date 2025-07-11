New identity for Ahli United Bank as Kuwait Finance House

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, attended a ceremony marking the launch of the new identity of Ahli United Bank under the name Kuwait Finance House, in the presence of Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and senior officials.



The minister emphasised Bahrain’s commitment to further developing the financial and banking sector by creating the necessary conditions to enhance its performance and sustainability. He noted that this commitment supports the Kingdom’s efforts to reinforce its position as a global financial centre, in line with the goals of the comprehensive development process led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and guided by the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.



The minister highlighted the importance of continuing to foster creativity and innovation to expand financial and banking services and open new avenues for growth. He underlined the sector’s vital role in generating investment opportunities that contribute to national development and create high quality prospects for citizens.



Shaikh Salman also highlighted Bahrain’s competitive legislative and regulatory framework, which continues to evolve by adopting advanced financial technologies based on innovation. He emphasised that efforts are ongoing, in cooperation with the private sector, to enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness and diversify the national economy in line with development plans.



Hamad Abdulmohsen Al Marzouq, Chairman of Kuwait Finance House, expressed pride in launching the bank’s new identity in Bahrain, describing it as a significant milestone marking a strategic transformation. He said the step reflects a forward looking vision for the future of Islamic banking at the local, regional, and international levels.



Dr. Shadi Zahran, CEO of Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, said that the transition reflects a unified strategic vision to strengthen the bank’s position as a leading Islamic financial institution. He added that Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 continues to inspire the bank’s work in expanding Islamic finance, promoting innovation, and supporting Bahrain’s position as a prominent regional and international financial hub.



The rebranding of Ahli United Bank as Kuwait Finance House is part of a unified strategy across the group to consolidate its presence in regional and global markets. Kuwait Finance House provides a comprehensive range of Sharia compliant banking, investment, and financing services, and is recognised for its innovation, sustainable growth strategy, and commitment to ethical values and financial inclusion.

