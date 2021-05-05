New integrated unit at Salmaniya in boost to fight against COVID-19

Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health and Head of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa inaugurated an integrated unit for treating active COVID-19 cases at Salmaniya Medical Complex.

Shaikh Mohammed commended the steady and continuous support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in providing all resources and capabilities to confront the pandemic.

Shaikh Mohammed stressed that the opening of the unit, to be managed by the Government Hospitals, is in line with HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s order regarding the necessity of preserving the capacity for isolation and treatment that provides the services required for all patients throughout all the stages of dealing with the virus.

It is also within the efforts of the national taskforce led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to confront the coronavirus to boost preparedness and planning and to ensure hospital capacity, he added.

Shaikh Mohammed said that the current occupancy rate of 59% is reassuring for dealing with the virus in terms of examination and treatment.