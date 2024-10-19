New Investment Chances

- Advertisement -

Prime Investment Opportunities in Salman City

Three new investment opportunities have been launched on the Government Land Investment Platform, aimed at attracting high-quality investments and fostering private-sector partnerships. These opportunities include prime residential plots in Salman City, Northern Governorate, designated for the development of multiple residential villas.

The first plot measures 4,561 square meters and is designated for the development of 24 residential villas. The second plot, at 13,891 square meters, is intended for the development of 69 residential villas. The third plot covers 8,129 square meters and is designated for the development of 44 residential villas. These strategically located plots offer a unique chance for investors to partake in the development of one of Bahrain’s most sought-after residential areas.

Government Land Investment Committee chairwoman and Research and Projects Under-Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Nouf Abdulrahman Jamsheer highlighted the significance of these investment opportunities.

“These initiatives are expected to enhance the private sector’s contributions alongside the public sector in providing diverse services and creating promising

opportunities for investors and developers,” she stated.



The initiative aims to support projects that meet the needs of Bahrain’s citizens and residents, thereby contributing to the overall development of the kingdom.

The Government Land Investment Platform serves as a key driver in bridging the gap between the public and private sectors, facilitating investments that drive economic growth and development. The new residential plots in Salman City are poised to attract significant interest from investors looking to capitalise on Bahrain’s thriving real estate market.

Applications for these investment opportunities will remain open until February 19, 2025. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their bids via the Government Land Investment Platform website at investmentland.gov.bh, where detailed information on the available properties is provided. Applications can also be submitted through a public bidding process, ensuring transparency and fair competition.

Ms.Jamsheer also emphasised the potential benefits for the local community. “By fostering strong partnerships with the private sector, we can ensure that the development projects not only provide high-quality housing solutions but also enhance the overall living standards for our citizens and residents,” she explained.

The investment opportunities are designed to attract developers who are committed to delivering exceptional residential projects that align with Bahrain’s vision for

sustainable growth.