New Leadership for the Indian Community Relief Fund (ICRF)

The Indian Community Relief Fund (ICRF), working under the patronage of the Ambassador of India to Bahrain, has announced the nomination of new office bearers.

Adv. V. K. Thomas has been nominated as the new Chairman, succeeding Dr. Babu Ramachandran, who has successfully completed a commendable three-year term in this leadership role.

Adv. Thomas, with his extensive experience and dedication to the community, is ready to lead ICRF in its continued mission to provide assistance and relief to those in need.

Alongside Adv. Thomas, the new executive team includes a dynamic mix of individuals who are equally committed to the cause. Pankaj Nallur and Prakash Mohan will serve as Vice Chairmen, Anish Sreedharan has been appointed as the General Secretary, and Uday Shanbhag will take on the role of Treasurer, ensuring the smooth financial management of ICRF’s activities.

The positions of Joint Secretaries will be held by Suresh Babu and Javad Pasha, while Ms. Althea D’Souza Reeves has been entrusted with the role of Joint Treasurer.

In recognition of his invaluable contributions, Dr. Babu Ramachandran will continue to serve as an Advisor to the new team, ensuring a seamless transition and providing guidance as needed.

The core team will be supported by a 30-member executive team, working collaboratively to further the goals of ICRF.

The executive committee members are: Aruldas Thomas, Bhagwan Asarpota, Chemban Jalal, Clifford Correa, Ajayakrishnan, Anu Jose, D V Sivakumar, Deepshika Saraogi, Dilip Bhatia, Faisal Madappilly, Hemalatha Singh, K T Salim, Kalpana Patil, Madhavan Kallath, Mani Lakshmanamoorthy, Murali Nomula, Muralikrishnan, Nasser Manjeri, Nitin Jacob, Noushad Poonoor, P S Balasubramaniam, Pankaj Malik, Rajeevan C K, Rakesh Sharma, Ruchi Chakraborthy, Sandra Palanna, Sirajudeen, Sreedhar, Subair Kannur and Sunil Kumar.

This change in leadership marks a significant moment for ICRF, as the organization celebrates its 25 years of dedicated service to the Indian community in Bahrain.