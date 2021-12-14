New Maserati Levante Hybrid arrives in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Euro Motors, the official importer of Maserati in the Kingdom, has announced the arrival of the new Maserati Levante Hybrid in Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

With the Brand’s first electrified SUV, Maserati takes a major step forward in its strategy for electrification, which began last year with the Ghibli Hybrid. Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel, more sustainable than diesel or gasoline, and unique in its specific characteristics.

Levante Hybrid combines the 4 cylinder, 2 litre engine with a 48 volt Hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking. With a maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 2,250 rpm, the performance data of the new Levante Hybrid, only available with all-wheel drive, is impressive: a top speed of over 240 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds.

On the exterior, blue characterises the three iconic side air ducts, the brake calipers and the C-pillar logo. The same blue shade reappears inside the car, specifically on the embroidered seams of the seats. The blue colour was chosen by Maserati to identify hybrid cars and it already used by on the Ghibli Hybrid.

The Levante Hybrid is on display at the Maserati Bahrain Showroom, located in Sitra.