New Maserati Levante Hybrid

The Maserati Levante Hybrid is presented to the world in both a physical and digital World Premiere event. In fact, the dual nature of Maserati is shown at the Shanghai Auto Show for its live presentation, and, for the rest of the world, in a virtual launch event on the brand’s website (houseof.maserati.com).

With the Brand’s first electrified SUV, Maserati takes a major step forward in its strategy for electrification, which began last year with the Ghibli Hybrid.

“Faster. Greener. Unique”, Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel, more sustainable than diesel or gasoline, and unique in its specific characteristics.

The Maserati SUV, which has already made an impact in the history of the Brand with its record-breaking figures, now presses ahead into a future in which all new Trident models will be electrified.

Maserati is innovative by nature, and with Levante it pursues the philosophy behind its entry into the world of electrification: the aim of improving performance while staying true to the Brand’s values, delivering speed and agility while saving fuel and reinforcing the Trident’s dedication to driving pleasure and luxury. The result is a hybrid SUV that retains the distinctive roar of every Maserati.

Levante Hybrid combines the 4 cylinder, 2 litre engine with a 48 volt Hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking. The hybrid car weighs less than the 6 cylinder engine equivalent (both diesel and gasoline), and above all has an even better weight distribution since the battery is placed in the rear without compromising the load capacity and optimally balancing the masses of the vehicle. All designed to make Levante Hybrid even more agile and fun to drive.

Thanks to a maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 2,250 rpm, the performance data of the new Levante Hybrid, only available with all-wheel drive, is impressive: a top speed of over 240 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds.

In terms of appearance, the Levante Hybrid launch version is characterised by a new metallic tri-coat colour called Azzurro Astro, available as part of the Brand’s customisation programme, Maserati Fuoriserie.

Other exterior and interior details contribute to this car’s immediately recognisable design: some are in blue, the shade chosen to identify hybrid cars, already used by Maserati on Ghibli Hybrid.

On the exterior, blue characterises the three iconic side air ducts, the brake calipers and the C-pillar logo. The same blue shade reappears inside the car, specifically on the embroidered seams of the seats.

Levante Hybrid is connected, thanks to the new Maserati Connect program.

Having your Maserati connected at all times enables an eye to be kept on the car’s health, and Maserati Connect will alert the driver when a service is due, improving the customer care experience. With a Smartphone or Smartwatch, drivers can stay in contact with their car via the Maserati Connect App; this is also possible from home via their virtual personal assistant (Amazon Alexa & Google Assist). Special guests at the digital premiere of Levante Hybrid were David Beckham, the new Maserati Brand Global Ambassador, and Dardust, with an exclusive soundtrack.