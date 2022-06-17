New ministers take oath before HM King

The ceremony for the ministers to take the oath before His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was held today at Al Sakhir Palace.

HM the King received His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, who introduced the new members of the Cabinet following their appointment by HM the King by a royal order issued on Monday.

The deputy prime minister and ministers took the constitutional oath before HM the King.

HM King Hamad congratulated them on their new positions, and wished them success in performing their duties to the best of their capabilities.

HM the King commended the young ministers for their competence and their national responsibility for the prosperity and progress of the Kingdom.

HM King Hamad also expressed his sincere thanks to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and commended his dedicated endeavors in serving Bahrain and enhancing and developing the government action to achieve further gains for the nation and people.

HM the King stressed the important role of the youth in contributing to serving the nation and consolidating its progress, with all due respect and appreciation to those who preceded them in assuming these responsibilities, and who merit appreciation and gratitude.

HM King Hamad added that the Bahraini government has a long history and accomplished great achievements at all levels and in various fields, with a primary goal to serve the citizens.

HM the King urged the ministers to intensify efforts and work within a team spirit to continue building on the accomplished achievements in order to enhance Bahrain’s status, boost its progress and prosperity and ensure the prosperity of its people.

HM King Hamad expressed his thanks and appreciation to the former deputy prime ministers and ministers for their good efforts and great services that will always live in the collective memory of the nation and its modern history.

Their achievements and contributions to the Kingdom’s progress will be a fine model in loyalty, dedication and success in various fields of national action to be emulated.

HM the King stressed that the citizens of Bahrain will always remain the foundation of the nation’s progress and the pillar of its development and prosperity.

His Majesty directed the government to provide the best and finest services and to enhance the factors of decent living for citizens, wishing everyone success.