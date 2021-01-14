Sunday, January 31, 2021
NCGIG

New National Committee for Geospatial Information Governance (NCGIG) Holds Inaugural Meeting

In line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s commitment to develop its geospatial information sector, the newly formed National Committee for Geospatial Information Governance (NCGIG) held its inaugural meeting remotely via video conference. The committee’s formation implements Edict (21) of 2021, which was issued by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.   

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive and NCGIG Chairman, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his trust in this important national committee, and to Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Development and Infrastructure Projects, H.H. Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa for his support, assuring them that the committee will perform its duties to the best of its abilities, particularly in matters related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT).  

Mr. Al Qaed welcomed representatives of ministries and other government entities, wishing them the best in their tenures as committee members. He emphasized the role of the committee in supporting infrastructural projects and services, while providing accurate information. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between different government entities and ensuring that policies and standards are in place for the exchange of geospatial data and photos. This is expected to help boost the Kingdom’s development, especially in relation to infrastructural projects. He thanked the members of the committee whose valuable contributions helped the Kingdom achieve several advancements. He also expressed his hope that the current year would mark the end of the extraordinary circumstances the Kingdom found itself in, and that the world would soon overcome the challenges of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

NCGIG Chairman reviewed various topics on the committee’s agenda. This was followed by the committee selecting Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) General Director, Eng. Naji Sabt as Committee Vice Chairman and iGA Director of Governance and Enterprise Architecture Directorate, Dr. Khalid Ahmed Al Mutawa as the Secretary of the Committee.

The meeting discussed SLRB’s proposal to review the flow of work related to current plans. They reviewed the accomplishments to date and the technical requirements needed to streamline current initiatives. Mr. Al Qaed emphasized the need to review documentation related to these initiatives to decide if any new paperwork needed to be added.

The NCGIG was formed in implementation of Edict (15) of 2017, issued by HRH  Prime Minister. Its purpose is to propose policies and national strategic plans for the development of the geospatial information sector, setting descriptions and standards and identifying each government entity’s responsibility. It works to ensure that the quality of data collected remains accurate, up to date, and not duplicated.

The committee was formed with Mr. Mohamed Al Qaed as Chairman, and with the participation of seven government representatives: Dr. Mohammed Ebrahim Al Aseeri representing the National Space Science Agency (NSSA); Noof Abdulrahman Jamsheer representing the Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA); Eng. Naji Sabt representing SLRB; Dr. Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Hidan representing the Ministry of Housing; Eng. Ebrahim Abdulla Al-Kaabi representing the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA); Mohammed Adel Bu Hassan representing the Ministry of Works, Municipality Affairs and Urban Planning; and Dr. Al Mutawa representing the iGA.

The committee holds its meetings monthly, submitting a quarterly report detailing its actions and recommendations to the Ministerial Committee for Development and Infrastructure.

Previous articleKBC Bank chooses Finastra for LIBOR transition
Next articleRenovated King Fahd Causeway mosque reopens

RELATED ARTICLES

iGA

Extend Your Visa Using Bahrain.bh

If you are guarantor citizen for employees, residents with no guarantor or Bahrain visitor, you may extend the visa with eVisa range of services...
Read more
iGA

Bahrain exports BD599 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during Q4 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of Fourth quarter 2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports...
Read more
iGA

Book Your Staff’s Mandatory Medical Check-ups via Bahrain.bh

In line with the Kingdom’s national efforts to limit the spread of infectious diseases, medical check-ups will be mandatory for employees in industrial and...
Read more
iGA

Registration for COVID-19 Vaccine and Vaccination Certifications can be obtained via ‘BeAware Bahrain’ App

In support of national efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), BeAware Bahrain App users can now register for government-approved COVID-19...
Read more
iGA

Settle Your VAT Bills Quickly and Easily via Bahrain.bh

Developed as part of the government’s ongoing digital transformation initiatives, the VAT bill payment service on the National Portal, bahrain.bh allows you to carry...
Read more
iGA

Pay Your Zakat Easily and Safely Using Islamiyat App

One of the five pillars of Islam, the mandatory payment of Zakat, comes as great help to those in need. It is not only...
Read more

MOST READ

A Humanitarian Who Lays the Foundations for the Future: Interview with K.G. Baburajan, Chairman & GM of BKG Holding SPC

Inside Bahrain

Labour Ministry, BIBF extend MoU

Minister of Labour and Social Development, Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, has stressed the importance of enhancing training in vital sectors that attract citizens...
PR This Week

GFH Acquires Lulu-Anchored Hidd Mall

GFH Financial Group (“GFH”), the leading investment group in the Middle East, has expanded its presence in the retail sector by acquiring 80% of...
Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provides an update on Bahrain’s COVID-19 response

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Sports This Week

Bahrain Sports Day to be celebrated on February 9th

Bahrain Sports Day will be celebrated on February 9th, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President...
Inside Bahrain

New e-services launched in Bahrain

Interior Minister, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, today launched 20 new e-services. They are the second series of e-services launched by the Interior...
Life Quotes

Why you shouldn’t Control by Riya Bhansali

Most of us, to achieve any goal are advised to have self-control and self-discipline. For instance stop eating carbs, ground yourself to study. These...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain approves Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine for emergency use

The National Health Regulatory Authority has approved the emergency use of Covishield, the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneka in cooperation with the University of...
PR This Week

BACA Concludes its “Bench in Muharraq” Competition

Held in cooperation with the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning, the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities concluded its “Bench in...
PR This Week

Wanclouds Multi-Cloud Migration Delivered in Partnership with Batelco

Batelco and Wanclouds have signed a partnership to deliver Multi-Cloud Migration solutions, which is being introduced to Bahrain for the first time. Wanclouds, an...
Inside Bahrain

HM King awarded Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander by US

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has been awarded the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander by then US President, Donald J....
PR This Week

iGA Launches Updated Version of Interactive Conferencing System, ‘eMeeting’

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) launched an updated version of its interactive conferencing system, eMeeting, which has been revamped to include several performance-enhancing...
Tech

INJAZ Bahrain launches first mobile application

INJAZ Bahrain has announced the launch of its first mobile application, the INJAZ Bahrain App. The application has been developed by K-Labs in collaboration...
Inside Bahrain

New COVID-19 variant discovered in Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has announced in today’s press conference that the new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Bahrain. Precautionary...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain receives first batch of Covishield – AstraZeneca vaccine from partners in India

The Kingdom of Bahrain today received its first batch of the Covishield - AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
SCH President

SCH President urges compliance with health protocols

Covishield India Bahrain

Bahrain receives first batch of Covishield – AstraZeneca vaccine from partners...

Bahrain International Airport New

Bahrain International Airport’s new Passenger Terminal launches operations

Wanclouds Batelco

Wanclouds Multi-Cloud Migration Delivered in Partnership with Batelco