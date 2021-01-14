New National Committee for Geospatial Information Governance (NCGIG) Holds Inaugural Meeting

In line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s commitment to develop its geospatial information sector, the newly formed National Committee for Geospatial Information Governance (NCGIG) held its inaugural meeting remotely via video conference. The committee’s formation implements Edict (21) of 2021, which was issued by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive and NCGIG Chairman, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his trust in this important national committee, and to Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Development and Infrastructure Projects, H.H. Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa for his support, assuring them that the committee will perform its duties to the best of its abilities, particularly in matters related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Mr. Al Qaed welcomed representatives of ministries and other government entities, wishing them the best in their tenures as committee members. He emphasized the role of the committee in supporting infrastructural projects and services, while providing accurate information. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between different government entities and ensuring that policies and standards are in place for the exchange of geospatial data and photos. This is expected to help boost the Kingdom’s development, especially in relation to infrastructural projects. He thanked the members of the committee whose valuable contributions helped the Kingdom achieve several advancements. He also expressed his hope that the current year would mark the end of the extraordinary circumstances the Kingdom found itself in, and that the world would soon overcome the challenges of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

NCGIG Chairman reviewed various topics on the committee’s agenda. This was followed by the committee selecting Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) General Director, Eng. Naji Sabt as Committee Vice Chairman and iGA Director of Governance and Enterprise Architecture Directorate, Dr. Khalid Ahmed Al Mutawa as the Secretary of the Committee.

The meeting discussed SLRB’s proposal to review the flow of work related to current plans. They reviewed the accomplishments to date and the technical requirements needed to streamline current initiatives. Mr. Al Qaed emphasized the need to review documentation related to these initiatives to decide if any new paperwork needed to be added.

The NCGIG was formed in implementation of Edict (15) of 2017, issued by HRH Prime Minister. Its purpose is to propose policies and national strategic plans for the development of the geospatial information sector, setting descriptions and standards and identifying each government entity’s responsibility. It works to ensure that the quality of data collected remains accurate, up to date, and not duplicated.

The committee was formed with Mr. Mohamed Al Qaed as Chairman, and with the participation of seven government representatives: Dr. Mohammed Ebrahim Al Aseeri representing the National Space Science Agency (NSSA); Noof Abdulrahman Jamsheer representing the Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA); Eng. Naji Sabt representing SLRB; Dr. Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Hidan representing the Ministry of Housing; Eng. Ebrahim Abdulla Al-Kaabi representing the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA); Mohammed Adel Bu Hassan representing the Ministry of Works, Municipality Affairs and Urban Planning; and Dr. Al Mutawa representing the iGA.

The committee holds its meetings monthly, submitting a quarterly report detailing its actions and recommendations to the Ministerial Committee for Development and Infrastructure.