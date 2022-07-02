New passenger terminal at Bahrain International Airport Inaugurated

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, today inaugurated, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the new passenger terminal at the Bahrain International Airport.

Upon arrival, HM the King, President El-Sisi and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister were welcomed by the Board of Directors Chairman of the Bahrain Airport Company, Kamal bin Ahmed bin Mohammed, Transportation and Telecommunications Minister, Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Kaabi, and senior officials from the management of the new Bahrain International Airport.

The guard of honour saluted the three leaders, and Bahraini Ardha songs were chanted to welcome them.

On the occasion, Board of Directors Chairman of the Bahrain Airport Company delivered a statement in which he extended thanks and gratitude to HM King Hamad for visiting the Bahrain International Airport to patronise the opening ceremony of the new passenger terminal, which is considered the largest infrastructure project in the civil aviation sector in the kingdom, and represents a qualitative leap in the field of services and airport facilities.

He indicated that the project was implemented in a record period of time, and is considered the fastest in building airports in the world, noting that it started in April 2016 and the construction work was completed in 2020, without any problems and within the approved budget.

“In line with HM the King’s directives to take care of the Bahraini citizen as they are the core and goal of development, we have invested in national competencies and cadres during the implementation period, and we are proud today that they are the ones who operate and maintain the airport,” he said.

He affirmed that the project could not have achieved all its goals without HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s unlimited support and constant follow-up on all its implementation phases.

He pledged to spare no efforts in order to continue enhancing the kingdom’s status regionally and internationally.

Then, HM the King and President El-Sisi unveiled the commemorative plaque, thus officially opening the new passenger terminal at the Bahrain International Airport.

After that, HM King Hamad, President El-Sisi and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister were presented with commemorative gifts.

HM King Hamad, President El-Sisi and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister then toured the departure hall building and were informed about its various facilities that are equipped with the latest technology to serve passengers and all regional and international aviation companies.

HM the King expressed delight at Egyptian President’s participation in the inauguration of the new Bahrain International Airport, which confirms the depth of the solid Bahraini-Egyptian relations.

HM King Hamad affirmed that the new Bahrain International Airport will consolidate the kingdom’s status as a pioneering regional and international aviation sector hub, as well as support the national economy.

HM the King commended the tremendous efforts exerted by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to serve the nation and enhance its progress at all levels, valuing highly HRH’s constant follow-up on the progress of the implementation of such a development monument in the aviation and logistics sectors.

HM King Hamad congratulated the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Airport Company following the naming of the Bahrain International Airport as the World’s Best New Airport at the Skytrax 2022 World Airport Awards held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris, France, stressing that the exploit reflects the prestigious status enjoyed by Bahrain thanks to its landmark achievements across various fields.

HM the King wished the officials and affiliates of the Bahrain International Airport further success in highlighting the kingdom’s distinguished civilisational, cultural and touristic image, as well as in delivering the best services to passengers and visitors.

HM King Hamad asserted that the kingdom’s development efforts are proceeding in order to build on previous achievements and ensure a better future for the nation and the citizens.