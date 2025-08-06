New Peak-Hour Ban for Trucks on King Hamad Highway

As part of ongoing efforts to ease congestion and improve road safety, the General Directorate of Traffic has announced that, starting September 1, heavy vehicles weighing over three tonnes will be restricted from using King Hamad Highway during peak hours.

The new rule applies from 6:30 to 8:00 AM and 2:00 to 3:00 PM, and brings King Hamad Highway in line with other major roads that already enforce similar restrictions. Emergency vehicles and authorised public service vehicles are exempt.

The Traffic Directorate urged all drivers, companies, and institutions to follow the new timings and cooperate with traffic laws, highlighting that everyone’s commitment helps ensure safer roads and smoother traffic. To support the move, inspection campaigns will be stepped up to monitor compliance once the rule takes effect.