NEW PUNJABI DELICACY OPEN IN BAHRAIN – AT DANA MALL

Dana Mall is bringing a “Punjabi Tadka” to Bahrain with the addition of authentic Indian Punjabi food outlet to the mall.

Arab Punjab a traditional Indian Punjabi food joint brings to you the Punjabi delicacy in Bahrain the outlet inaugurated its first branch on 5/9/2022. The Inauguration was done by Lulu Group international Director Mr. Juzer Rupawala.

The Punjabi food chain will be bringing to you the famous Punjabi foods like Aloo Ka paratha, Amritsari Kulcha, The famous Punjabi Lassi the choice of meals is segmented into Veg and Non-Veg so you can have the famous mouth-watering butter chicken, tandoori Tikkas & various Curries.

Mr. Amit Kumar the General Manager of Arab Punjab on the occasion of their First outlets opening said “We are excited to introduce and cater the Punjabi cuisine and culture to the Kingdom of Bahrain we are looking forward to the experience at Dana Mall the kingdoms beloved location which is located in the heart of Bahrain. this is a new venture for us and we have plans to explore and expand in the Kingdom Bahrain in the Coming Months we thank the Dana Mall management they have been very helpful and welcoming and we look forward to a prolific and fertile experience”.