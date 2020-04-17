An Indian Radio Station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates has been launched in Bahrain as part of the national efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Supreme Council for Health president and National Taskforce for Combating Covid-19 head Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa hailed co-operation of all parties to speed up the launch of the radio.
New Radio Station launched
