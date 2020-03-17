New Restrictions to Combat Covid-19

The Kingdom of Bahrain is all set to combat Covid-19 and the Coordination Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, First Deputy Prime Minister, issued 11 decisions to combat the Coronavirus.
Bahrain’s Covid-19 taskforce has released a set of rules to be followed starting March 18th, 2020.
- Private & public sector employees will continue work as usual, though encouraging work from home wherever possible.
- Malls and businesses including food suppliers remain open, subject to MOH requirements. In order to avoid mass gatherings.
- Restaurants will only serve take-away and delivery.
- Cinemas will be closed.
- Gyms and private pools and other private entertainments will be closed.
- Cafes will not serve shisha and will only serve food and drinks for take away or delivery.
- First hour of opening for supermarkets and places selling food will be for older people and pregnant women only. This is to avoid mass gatherings.
- Limiting gatherings to a maximum of 20 people and avoid going out unless it is necessary.
- Avoid all travel unless it is necessary.
- All passengers coming into Bahrain will be checked and asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
- Public and private educational institutions will be closed until further notice.