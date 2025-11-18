New ROX Motor showroom opens doors with Adamas Motor Group

Adamas Motors, a leading prestige-performance motor group in the Middle East, announced the opening of Its state-of-the-art ROX Motor Showroom in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This large and luxurious facility, located in the prestigious Moda Mall signifies the eagerly anticipated arrival of ROX Motor in the country and marks the start of sales for the brand’s luxury all-terrain SUV range.

The new showroom formally opened doors during a private VIP inauguration attended by key representatives of both brands, along with Bahrain’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, His Excellency Mr. Abdulla Bin Adel Fakhro. This future-proof facility is now ready to welcome customers and enthusiasts, proudly showcasing the ROX 01 and ROX Adamas models.

With starting prices of BHD 25,900 for the ROX 01 and BHD 28,900 for the ROX ADAMAS, the range offers an exceptional new value proposition for those seeking a luxurious and adventure-ready SUV the Kingdom.

“We are delighted to officially inaugurate our state-of-the-art ROX Motor showroom in Moda Mall, located in the heart of Bahrain’s financial district. This landmark facility places us at the centre of the country’s most prestigious retail destination and marks an exciting new chapter for ROX Motor in the Kingdom. Our team is already taking orders for this remarkable luxury ROX SUV. With its advanced technology, striking design, and exceptional value, I am confident that ROX Motor will set a new benchmark giving a premium automotive experience to the discerning Bahrain market, where I know the customers look for fair value and high quality. Finally, I would like to thank H.E. Naser Ahmed Bin Abdelazeez and his team for recognizing Adamas Motors and the Bahrain market.” Karl Hamer, CEO, Adamas Motor Group

“We are thrilled to see ROX Motor now officially open for business in Bahrain. Adamas Motors has proven to be an exceptional partner across the region, and their investment in this new showroom underlines their commitment to delivering the ROX experience to Bahraini customers. We look forward to seeing the brand flourish in this important market.” H.E. Naser Ahmed Bin Abdelazeez CEO, Future Trans Motors – ROX UAE

ROX Motor is a Chinese luxury vehicle brand with a global perspective, committed to becoming a leading new-energy automotive marque for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts worldwide by 2030. Since its foundation in 2023, ROX Motor has expanded rapidly, with operations in more than 20 countries including key Middle Eastern markets. Its range of luxury all-terrain SUVs including ROX 01 and ROX ADAMAS have earned critical acclaim for design, performance, and innovation. The vehicles are available in both six and seven seat configurations, combining a powerful hybrid drivetrain generating 474 bhp, 740 Nm of torque, and a total range exceeding 1,000 km.

For more information on ROX Motors in the Kingdom of Bahrain, please visit www.rox-bahrain.com or follow www.instagram.com/roxmotor.bahrain.