New Royal Medical Services facility opened

The opening ceremony of medical laboratories and daily cases clinic at the BDF Royal Medical Services was held today under the patronage of Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

The BDF Commander-in-Chief deputized Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Abdullah bin Hassan Al Nuaimi to attend the ceremony held in conjunction with the BDF anniversary which is observed on February 5.

Commander of the Royal Medical Services, Major General Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa praised the new facility stressing the advanced level of the Military Hospital. He said that the southern tower includes three main sections where the ground floor is allocated for daily cases, the first floor for operating rooms, and the second and third floors for medical laboratories.

It is worth noting that the southern tower is directly connected to the military hospital to transport patients to and from the hospital’s medical wards.

The Royal Medical Services Commander commended the unflinching support accorded to the Royal Medical Services by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister. He also praised the support of the BDF Commander-in-Chief.

The Minister of Defence unveiled the plaque declaring the opening of the medical laboratories and daily cases clinic. The celebration also featured a documentary on the new facilities. Then, the Minister of Defence toured the medical laboratories and daily cases clinic.

The ceremony was attended by Health Ministry Undersecretary, Dr. Walid Al Mena, Military Works Director, Major General Abdulaziz Fadhel Al-Buainin, Director of Finance, Major General Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Mahmoud, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salman Specialist Cardiac Center, Major General Fouad Abdulqader, and a number of senior BDF officers.