New Saturday Market to Launch in Al Ain Oasis

UAE residents will soon be able to enjoy a new outdoor market experience in the peaceful surrounds of Al Ain Oasis. The Saturday Market Al Ain Oasis will run every Saturday from 28 January until 25 March, welcoming visitors of all ages to explore its assortment of local products and produce and enjoy family-friendly activations.

Visitors will be able to support local small businesses, offering products ranging from jewellery and accessories to authentic home-grown fashion. For those who work up an appetite, the finest food concepts have been carefully curated to complement the colourful souk-style vibe. You can even do your weekly grocery shop at the farmers market, which will stock locally sourced fruits and vegetables. With live entertainment and plenty of activities, the market will have something for everyone and will make the perfect day out for friends and family.

Vendors are set to change on a weekly basis, so the market promises to offer endless new local finds – perfect for gift giving or sourcing artisan treats and bites.

The largest of the six oases in the area, Al Ain Oasis is spread over 1,200 hectares and contains more than 550 palm tree farms with over 147,000 date palms. Wander its shady walkways and enjoy the UAE’s first curated UNESCO World Heritage site visitor experience, which introduces the delicate oasis ecosystem, irrigation system and its important role in the development of Abu Dhabi. Permanent attractions include the Eco-Centre, Oasis Garden, Falaj Exhibition, and Miniature Oasis.

Open from 3pm to midnight, entrance to The Saturday Market Al Ain Oasis is AED 10 for children ages 3 to 11 and AED 20 for visitors aged 12 and up. Children aged 2 and under, as well as People of Determination, enter free of charge.

For more information about The Saturday Market Al Ain Oasis, follow @SaturdaymarketAA.