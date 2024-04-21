New Study Abroad and Tours Venture Launched in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

In a historic collaboration, Santamonica, in association with Bobscoedu Bahrain, proudly unveiled their latest venture: Study Abroad and Tours and Travels in Bahrain. Santamonica Group of Companies, a rapidly growing entity in India, specializes in study abroad programs, tours and travels, and forex operations, with a widespread presence across the nation and GCC countries. Notably, it was honored with the prestigious Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records awards in 2023.

The launching ceremony, held at Al RAYA MALL, Juffair, was graced by esteemed guests, under the patronage of H.E. Shaikh Daij Bin Isa AlKhalifa, Chairman of ASEAN Bahrain Council, and a lineup of distinguished diplomats the ASEAN Committee in Manama Bahrain , Members of ASEAN Bahrain Council, community leaders, media representatives, and government dignitaries also graced the event with their presence.

Mr. James Mattom, Founder and CEO of Vedhik Group of Institutions, extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries and underscored the significance of this initiative, emphasizing its potential to bridge cultures, foster educational exchange, and promote tourism between Bahrain and other nations.