New Toyota Veloz Brings Sleek Design, Comfort, And Functionality To Customers In Bahrain

Further building on its commitment to offering mobility for all and launching versatile vehicles that reflect the aspirations of today’s drivers, Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo, the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Bahrain has announced the launch of the new Veloz. The spacious vehicle blends sleek design with comfort and functionality and comes equipped with a host of advanced features that cater to the needs of the brand’s most discerning customers.

The new Toyota Veloz is a supremely practical vehicle that combines efficient fuel economy of 19.3km/l and maneuverability on narrow roads with ample interior space. Envisioned as a sub-compact group carrier, it features three rows of seats that can comfortably accommodate seven passengers thanks to flexible configurations to offer an exceptional ride.

Eiji Fujibayashi, Chief Engineer in charge of development, commented: “The new Veloz was developed around the theme ‘Easy to drive anywhere, anytime, and for anyone.’ It provides exceptional maneuverability, allowing for stable and stress-free driving even on narrow roads. With “Proud Active” as the key design concept, we aimed to deliver a spacious and dynamic vehicle suited to a wide range of uses and driving styles.

The 2023 Toyota Veloz’s new platform and highly-rigid body structure contribute to outstanding handling, stability, and ride comfort, even on rough roads or with multiple passengers. The vehicle features newly-developed MacPherson strut-type front suspension, which provides linear and direct driving dynamics, while the rear is equipped with a new torsion beam suspension system. Drivers can experience three different driving modes with a choice of ECO, Normal, and Power modes to suit a variety of driving conditions and styles. The vehicle also boasts excellent maneuverability, with a 5.0-meter turning radius.

The new Toyota Veloz delivers smooth acceleration and a dynamic driving experience thanks to its four-cylinder 1.5-liter capacity engine which produces 105 horsepower with fuel consumption of 19.3 km/l. Paired with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) that simulates a seven-speed sequential shift transmission to deliver powerful, smooth acceleration from start-off and at low speeds, as well as quiet, efficient transmission at higher speeds with excellent fuel efficiency.

A unique front design has been adopted, with the high nose and large trapezoid grille creating a proud expression. The slim LED headlamps and chrome moldings give an elegant, yet sporty look. On the side, the strong character lines running from the nose to the rear express length and presence, which is complemented by large-diameter wheels and over fenders. At the back, long rear combination lamps emphasize the vehicle’s wide stance and stability.

Toyota has prioritized comfort and convenience throughout the 2023 Veloz’s interior. Upon entering the vehicle, passengers are welcomed by ambient lighting that complements the overall feel of the spacious cabin, which comes with a range of advanced and practical features. These include a 7-inch color Multi-Information Display (MID), which is complemented by an 8-inchmultimedia screen with Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM integration for seamlessly connected journeys. The vehicle also features a wireless charging pad for smartphones and three dedicated USB charging ports for the first and second rows, as well as two 12V sockets for powering other types of devices.

The new Toyota Veloz’s three rows of seats can accommodate up to seven people, while the second and third rows can be folded together or individually for different layouts that provides passengers with more comfort and can carry more cargo, including longer items. It comes equipped with ample storage compartments throughout, including a total of 12 cup and drinking bottle holders for occupants. Additional comforts include a 6-speaker sound system, a powerful automatic air conditioning system with rear control panel, rear sonar, and smart entry and start systems. Meanwhile, parents benefit from the added peace of mind with the ISOFIX safety system, which attaches baby seats securely.

As with any Toyota model, the vehicle comes complete with a comprehensive array of safety features. These include six SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Brake hold function, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Traction Control (TRC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Tire Pressure Warning System (TPWS), and many more.