NHRA grants licences to private hospitals to provide healthcare for active cases of COVID-19

In line with the directives of the Government’s Executive Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) has begun granting private hospitals licences to provide medical care for active cases of COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and would like to receive treatment from a private hospital.

The licence also regulates the provision of private quarantine services for those arriving from abroad or those who have been in contact with active cases and have not yet tested positive, based on individuals’ desire and at their own expense.

Dr. Mariam Adhbi Al-Jalahma, Chief Executive Officer of NHRA, noted that even though private sector hospitals have been licensed to treat active asymptomatic cases and oversee quarantine facilities, citizens, residents and visitors are still entitled to receive free COVID-19 treatment at the treatment and quarantine centres run by the Ministry of Health (MOH)

Dr. Mariam added MOH treatment and quarantine centres will remain open to meet surge capacity with current MOH treatment centre capacity standing at 1,667 beds of which 232 beds are occupied and current MOH quarantine centre capacity standing at 2,504 beds of which 215 beds are occupied.

Additionally, the compartmentalised structure of MOH quarantine centres allows for quick conversion to treatment centres if required.

The NHRA granted the Middle East Hospital a licence to practice private medical services for active cases of COVID-19 who are asymptomatic at the Park Regis Hotel, increasing treatment capacity by 172 beds. Patients who are admitted will be supervised by a specialised medical team from the private hospital.

Al-Jalahma further highlighted that individuals arriving from COVID-19 effected countries, or those who have interacted with active COVID-19 cases, and wish to be quarantined in a private facility will be able to at the Novotel Hotel, Muharraq, where they will be monitored by a specialised medical team from the Bahrain Specialist Hospital, increasing quarantine capacity by 160 beds.

Dr. Al-Jalahma went on to add that a specialised medical team from the Middle East Hospital will temporarily convert the Best Western Hotel and Taj Plaza Hotel into private quarantine centres to provide another 260 private quarantine beds.

The NHRA Chief Executive Officer, Mariam Adhbi Al-Jalahma, highlighted that active cases of COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and wish to be admitted and treated at a private hospital should call 444.

Al-Jalahma concluded by emphasising that the medical treatment provided at these facilities will follow guidelines and standards approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).