NHS Hosts Bahrain’s Top Young Mathematicians

In a pioneering academic initiative, the Mathematics Department of New Horizon School (NHS) successfully organized Bahrain’s first-ever ‘Bahrain Mental Math Competition 2025’, supported by Braincraft-SIP Abacus, at their Zinj Branch on Saturday, January 11th, 2025. Under the visionary guidance of the Chairman Mr. Joy Mathews, Principal Mrs. Vandana Sateesh, Vice-Principals Mrs. Nirmala and Mrs. Nisha, and Head of the Mathematics Department Mrs. Dhanya George along with the entire faculty of NHS and Mr. Aneesh Nirmalan, the event brought together an impressive gathering of 900+ students from 14 schools across the kingdom.

The organizing team from NHS demonstrated exceptional planning and execution skills in managing this historic competition. The event, which marked a significant milestone in Bahrain’s educational landscape, was meticulously structured in two batches to ensure seamless operations and optimal participant experience. The first batch, comprising Groups 1 and 2, commenced their day with registration and an inaugural ceremony by the Guest of Honour, Dr. Ravi Warrier, Principal, Quality Education School.

The second batch, featuring Groups 3 to 6, following a similar structured format, was officially inaugurated by the Guest of Honour Mr. Arun Nair Niravath, Principal, Bangladesh School. Both sessions were enriched with additional activities, including a live Quiz for Parents conducted by Quiz Master, Mr. Aneesh Nirmalan and SIP Abacus prize distribution ceremony, under the leadership of Mrs. Jaya Joy, Director of Braincraft, where outstanding students were honoured with awards for their achievements.

The Grand Finale, brought together prominent dignitaries from across the Kingdom Mr. V.K. Thomas, ICRF Chairman; Mr. Hemant Joshi, Director of Nass Corporation; Mrs. Molly Mammen, Principal of Asian School; Mr. K. Gopinath Menon, Principal of New Indian School and Mr. Arun Kuumar Sharma, Principal of New Millennium School blessed this event with their benevolent presence along with the participants for a ceremonial conclusion to this historic event. The ceremony featured keynote speeches, felicitations of school Principals, and an eagerly anticipated prize distribution. New Millennium School emerged as the Overall Champions, marking their name in Bahrain’s academic history as the first winners of this prestigious competition.

The event not only celebrated mathematical excellence but also fostered a spirit of healthy competition among schools in Bahrain. The successful execution of this large-scale academic event, involving hundreds of participants and multiple schools, marks a significant milestone in Bahrain’s educational landscape, highlighting the kingdom’s commitment to nurturing mathematical skills among its youth.