NIAD continuing with green pledge, plants trees, shrubs at 32nd site

Listen to this article now

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) is continuing to honor its pledge to plant trees and shrubs at various sites across Bahrain to contribute to the expansion of green areas and help fight climate change.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, NIAD, in cooperation with the Ministry of Works, Municipality Affairs and Urban Planning and the Supreme Council for the Environment, planted 131 Hibiscus Tiliaceus trees at Road 40 Intersection in Seef District, thanks to the generous support of CrediMax.

The planting was the 32nd by the “Forever Green” campaign under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of NIAD Consultative Council.

The planting ceremony was attended by NIAD Secretary-General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, the Director General of the Capital Municipality, Mohammed Saad Al-Sahli, the CEO of CrediMax Ahmed Abdul Rahman Siyadi, Capital Municipality Council member Dr. Maha Al Shehab, and representatives from the sponsoring company.

Road 40 serves a large number of residential and commercial buildings, and features tourist sites. The open areas on the sides of public roads require expanding the green area with plants that are suitable for the climate of the region.

The hibiscus tiliaceus trees were selected for their ability to withstand the heat, creating a canopy environment and softening the atmosphere for passersby. They also have the ability to form a cover that prevents the accumulation of dust raised by the wind towards the intersection.

The campaign supports the state’s strategies through coordination with the public and private sectors to sustain the development of the agricultural sector in Bahrain, highlight the aesthetic features of the Kingdom and its interest in agriculture as a historical heritage and strive to increase and expand the green area.

The generous contribution by CrediMax confirms the private sector’s important role in supporting national efforts to expand the green area and boost the environmental and agricultural sector.

Such endeavors embody the visions of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to alleviate the effects of environmental and climatic change and the enhancement of food security.

They also reflect the commitment of national companies to achieve the aspirations of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to contribute effectively, in partnership with the public sector, to achieving sustainable development goals and achieving zero-carbon neutrality by 2060.

The efforts aim to reinforce the general trend launched by HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty the King, to expand the green area in the Kingdom.