NIAD launches Bahrain Agricultural Trade & Investment Guide

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) has announced the launch of Bahrain Agricultural Trade & Investment Guide 2023.

The guide was produced in cooperation with the Dalal Al Zayed Law Firm to provide adequate and important information for those interested in starting work and investment in the agricultural sector, one of the active sectors that contribute to economic development and achieve national food security.

The government has set up a comprehensive infrastructure for a positive investment environment for various sectors, including agriculture, through numerous legislations, policies, procedures and controls regulating the investment process and attracting foreign capital.

The aim is to enable Bahrain to become one of the producing and exporting countries in all sectors.

The Bahrain Agricultural Trade & Investment Guide 2023 is the first edition of its kind. It features three main topics – Relevant questions and answers, relevant legislation such as laws, executive regulations or decisions, and relevant governmental and official agencies in the agricultural sector.

The guide is available on the NIAD website www.agro.bh/agrilaw, or by scanning the QR code.

The first version was launched in an electronic format so that NIAD can update it to keep pace with any possible changes to the information in the future, and to facilitate access for everyone, especially businessmen and investment companies interested in entering the Bahraini market.

The launch of the guide is a continuation of a series of important national programs and campaigns aimed at promoting the agricultural and environmental sector.

They include the King Hamad Award for Agricultural Development, the Bahrain International Garden Show, the national afforestation campaign “Forever Green”, and the national agricultural platform AGRO.BH.