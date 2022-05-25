NIAD launches platform to develop, strengthen agricultural sector in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) has launched an agricultural platform to unite efforts towards the development and strengthening of the agricultural sector in Bahrain.

Through the curated database, NIAD hopes to assist the accomplishment of the Kingdom’s economic, social & environmental development goals.

During the launch ceremony, NIAD Secretary-General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa said that AGRO.BH platform is in implementation of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s directives on the need to establish an effective agricultural sector and to find solutions that contribute to achieving food security In line with the comprehensive development program and the 2030 Economic Vision.

It also reflects the vision of the government led by HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on securing an environment that supports sustainable development and stimulates knowledge-based economic growth.

The platform initiative reinforces the orientation established by HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of the King, through her presidency of the NIAD Advisory Council and her dedicated follow-up of its activities.

The platform, an integral part of the agricultural development process and the development of the agricultural sector, keeps pace with the various changes and challenges facing the sector, Shaikha Maram said.

“The platform serves directly the agricultural sector and it is linked to many other national projects by providing updated and accurate data that helps in the sector-specific development process. It supports the agricultural activities and programs of the initiative and documents them in a public platform in cooperation with the public and private sectors,” she said.

“Through this platform, we have worked on a massive data base for all comprehensive and diverse agricultural data and information and a reference for all those interested in the agricultural sector. For those wishing to invest in this important sector, the platform makes it easier for them to take a comprehensive view and know the expected challenges and market needs, which encourages the promotion of investment and innovation in this sector.”

Shaikha Maram extended her appreciation to more than 21 governmental and private entities for their efforts that contributed to the success of the project by providing NIAD with all data, information, statistics, reports and scientific research related to agriculture in Bahrain.

During the ceremony, a short film about the platform was screened and the institutions that contributed to supporting it were honored.

They were the Supreme Council for the Environment, the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry of Oil;

The Survey and Land Registration Bureau, the Customs Affairs of the Ministry of Interior, Information & eGovernment Authority, Bahrain National Space Science Agency, the Electricity and Water Authority, the Social Insurance Organization, the Labor Market Regulatory Authority, the Urban Planning & Development Authority, the Legislation and Legal Opinion Commission, and the Labor Fund “Tamkeen”;

Bahrain Exports, Bahrain Development Bank, Arabian Gulf University, the United Nations “Bahrain”, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, National Cyber Security Centre, the Law Office of Dalal Jassim Al Zayed, MicroCenter Group, and Talking Pictures Production.

AgroBH can be used as an essential tool to determine trends in the agriculture aector by viewing Agricultural Publications and Research, Climatology, Soil, Water and Agriculture Sector Employees data.

Land Cover, Agricultural Zones and Agriculture Land Use Management data can also be accessed in order to make well-informed high-level decisions.

AgroBH is a one-stop resource for credible and up-to-date lists and directories of Exporting Companies, Farmers and Farms and all Agro Companies that are active in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Agricultural Sector.

It assists new investors by offering Agricultural Sector Commercial Laws, Customs Regulations and more information on the Agricultural Sectors Workforce and the Governments Support towards this sector.

AgroBH also offers a host of information that can be useful for people who are interested in Agriculture. Choosing agriculture as a career, gardening and compact garden tips, and proper tree care methods are some of the topics explored in the BIGS Show Themes section.

The database includes ample information on Bahrain’s public parks and Bahrain’s natural environment

Users can learn more about how Bahrain is working on its Sustainable Development Goals in the agricultural sector.

The platform features applications for Government support for those interested in investing in this agricultural sector in Bahrain.