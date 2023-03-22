NIAD plants trees at the public transport station.

- Advertisement -

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), with the support of the Bahrain Development Bank (BDB), and in cooperation with the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, and the Supreme Council for the Environment, today launched a project to plant 13 Hibiscus tiliaceus trees and 12 Ponciana trees at the public transport station on Shaikh Salman Highway in the Jary Al Shaikh area in the Southern Governorate.

The project, which is part of the second phase of the National Afforestation Campaign (Forever Green), was launched at the public transport bus stop in the Southern Governorate, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications.

NIAD Secretary-General, Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, BDB Chief Executive Officer, Dalal Al Qais, Assistant Undersecretary for Land Transportation, Hussain Ali Yacoub, Chief of Land Transport Projects, Fadwa Zaid, Deputy Chairman of the Southern Municipal Council, Abdullah Bubshait, Southern Area Municipality officials and those interested in environmental affairs were present.

The project is in line with the kingdom’s goals to the expand green areas and plant trees that are commensurate with the Kingdom’s climatic nature, and contribute to absorbing carbon emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change.

On the occasion, Shaikha Maram bint Isa highlighted NIAD’s keenness on community partnership with many agencies and institutions to serve the community, in line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to expand the green area to reduce carbon emissions, and within the strategy of the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, which aims to develop the infrastructure of the land transport sector and provide shade and a healthy environment in waiting areas.

She also expressed her thanks and appreciation to BDB for support the Forever Green Campaign for the second time.

Dalal Al Qais expressed BDB’s pride in its partnership with NIAD during the implementation of the second phase of “Forever Green”.

She also said that BDB’s initiative is part of its keenness to support the agricultural sector in the kingdom.

Assistant Undersecretary for Land Transportation affirmed the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry’s constant support for the “Forever Green” campaign to help achieve the kingdom’s commitment to reaching Net Zero by 2060.

