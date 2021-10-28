NIAD takes Forever Green campaign to Al Istiqlal, and Arad walkways with support from Batelco, Zain

Listen to this article now

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) announced that it has received generous support from Zain Bahrain for the afforestation of Al Istiqlal Walkway in the Southern Governorate and from Bahrain Telecommunication Company (BATELCO) for the Arad Walkway in Muharraq Governorate.

The projects, in cooperation with the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning and the Supreme Council for the Environment, are within the national afforestation campaign “Forever Green”.

“Today, we are proud to inaugurate two additional sites as part of the national afforestation campaign ‘Forever Green’ in its first phase,” NIAD Secretary-General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa said.

The campaign is being implemented under the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, the Wife of HM the King and President of the NIAD Consultative Council, she added”

“This reflects the keen interest of HRH Princess Sabeeka in agricultural and environmental development projects that contribute to the growth and expansion of the agricultural sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” Shaikha Maram said.

She emphasized the significant role of the private sector in supporting the national campaign for afforestation in response to the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the need to strengthen partnerships between the two sectors.

“Their partnership today resulted in supporting 6 of the 27 sites planned in the first stage of the campaign for the governorates of the Kingdom. Undoubtedly, this effective contribution will enhance efforts to achieve the environmental goals to which the Kingdom of Bahrain is committed in support of global efforts and national priorities,” she said.

“NIAD and the relevant municipalities have selected the trees following a study with experts and according to aesthetic and environmental requirements in order to achieve the set goals. The two new sites, an urban breathing space for the people in the two areas, serve large segments of citizens and residents.”

The Poinciana, neem and roll trees, hibiscus tiliaceus and Cassia Vistula trees, which fulfill the aesthetic and environmental goals of the campaign, will contribute to increasing the green spaces in harmony with Bahrain’s climate, she added.

The trees were planted at Istqlal Walkway in the presence of Mohammed Zainalabedin, General Manager at Zain Bahrain, Assem Abdullatif, the General Manager of the Southern Governorate, lawmakers, heads and members of municipal councils and officials.

The ceremony at Arad Walkway was held in the presence of Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs and CEO of the Supreme Council for Environment, Shaikh Badr bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Director General of Corporate Communication and Social Responsibility at Batelco, and Ibrahim Al Jowder, the Director General of Muharraq Municipality. Senior municipal officials, Members of Parliament, heads and members of municipal councils, and officials were also present.

The campaign’s goals and latest developments since the official announcement of its launch and the projected vision of the sites upon their completion were reviewed at both ceremonies.

The “Forever Green” campaign was launched on October 20 under the patronage of HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa.

The campaign to turn Bahrain greener with the plantation of 50,000 trees and shrubs aims to support the state’s strategies through coordination with the public and private sectors to sustain the development of the agricultural sector in Bahrain.

It also seeks to highlight the aesthetic features of the Kingdom and its interest in agriculture as a historical heritage and strive to increase and expand the green area.

The trees and shrubs will be planted in 27 sites in the Kingdom’s four governorates on an area covering more than 70,000 square meters and more than 21,000 linear meters during the first stage that runs until March 2022.

The Southern Governorate will have 10 sites, the Northern Governorate six, the Muharraq Governorate six and the Capital Governorate five. The estimated cost will more than BD500,000.