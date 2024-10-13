Night Racing Era Begins

- Advertisement -

Bahrain launches night races with cutting-edge lighting

The Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club is set to transform Bahrain’s horse racing scene with the launch of its Night Lighting project. The state-of-the-art lighting, adhering to international quality standards, aims to attract global participants and enhance the kingdom’s reputation as a premier hub for equestrian competitions.

The project underscores Bahrain’s dedication to advancing its equestrian sector, in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Starting from the 2024/2025 season, night races will become a regular feature, marking a significant shift in Bahrain’s horse racing history. The upcoming season will expand the Bahrain Turf Series to 12 rounds and include the sixth edition of the Bahrain International Trophy.

Local race offerings will also increase, highlighting the club’s commitment to fostering both local and international equestrian sports. The Night Lighting project involved the installation of 68 lighting towers, each with a power of 1,000 lux, ensuring optimal visibility and energy efficiency across the track.

These enhancements are set to provide a distinguished racing environment, solidifying the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club’s status as a top-tier global sports destination. The project reflects Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to host world-class events and support the growth of its equestrian community.