Nissan Awards Bahrain Team for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction

At a recent award ceremony, employees from the Nissan division of Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA) were recognized for outstanding contributions and continuous support in achieving customer satisfaction. In addition, two winners and the top two finalists were awarded by the Nissan Middle East for the Nissan Microbites challenge, which involved promoting the 70th-anniversary edition of the Nissan Patrol through YouTube videos.

Mr. Ahmed Al Dailami, General Manager of Nissan Bahrain, presented the awards to the employees in the presence of key members of the management. These awards reflect YKA’s commitment to customers, which ensures all measures are taken to deliver the highest standards of quality that the customers expect from Nissan.