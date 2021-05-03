Nissan Bahrain Brings Irresistible Ramadan Bundle Offers!

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has curated some absolutely irresistible and never-before bundle offers with fabulous assured gifts on every Nissan vehicle purchase that would make this Ramadan truly memorable for you and your loved ones. These offers are available on some of the most popular Nissan models like KICKS SV (Mid-Option), Sunny, Altima, X-TRAIL, X-Terra and Patrol LE T2 V8 (Mid-Option). The assured gifts on vehicle purchases include exciting items like Television, Speakers, Earphones and many other fascinating giveaways! Every customer will get a chance to choose a drawer from the mystery box to find out what gift they will receive.

All the aforementioned Nissan models are now available with Free Insurance, Registration, Rust Proof, Tinting, Assured Gifts, and 5 Years Manufacture Warranty.

The starting price range for all these models is extremely low and pocket-friendly with Nissan KICKS SV (Mid-Option) and Nissan Sunny starting at BD 5,995, Nissan Altima at BD 8,995, Nissan X-TRAIL at 8,595, Nissan X-Terra at BD 9,995 and Nissan Patrol LE T2 V8 (Mid-Option) starting at BD 24,995 only. All these prices are inclusive of VAT.

Additionally, Nissan Sunny, Nissan Altima, Nissan X-TRAIL and Nissan X-Terra come with a free 2-yr Service, while the Patrol LE T2 V8 (Mid-Option) comes with a free 3-yr Service!

“We at Nissan Bahrain, always strive to be Customer-first with our services and offers. Continuing with our efforts under the current global pandemic crisis, we have designed these special offers and schemes to move a step closer to all Nissan lovers in Bahrain who can now continue to drive their dream vehicles with complete ‘peace of mind’. With the launch of these offers at Nissan, I am proud to say that like the previous years, we have received an extremely positive response and customers are loving these offers. Moreover, I am extremely proud of my strong sales team who always ensure maximum customer satisfaction,” stated Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain.

So hurry up! Rush to our Nissan showroom and grab the Ramadan offer that suits you best! For more information, call 17732732.