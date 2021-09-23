Nissan Bahrain Brings Sensational Offers to the Island this September!

Listen to this article now

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributors of Nissan cars in Bahrain, have recently announced some absolutely irresistible offers on every purchase of any Nissan vehicles. These exclusive and sensational offers are aimed at welcoming Nissan lovers back to the Island after the summer break.

The unique offers include VAT, free insurance, registration, rust proofing, tinting and 5 years manufacturer warranty. In addition to this, on every purchase of a Nissan vehicle, a customer will receive an additional benefit of either free service package or cash discount.

Addressing a press conference on this recently, Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager Nissan Sales said, “We are delighted to offer our esteemed customers these unique benefits as a token of our appreciation for the brand loyalty they have shown Nissan for years. We are proud to be the most popular brand for car lovers in Bahrain.

Notably, these offers will run throughout the month of September 2021. So why wait? Rush to the Nissan showroom to bring home your Nissan and a bouquet full of fantastic offers!

For more information, call our Sitra showroom at 17732732 or visit en.nissanbahrain.com.