Nissan Bahrain Brings the most awaited offer This Ramadan!

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has curated some exclusive bundle offers which are sure to make this Ramadan truly memorable for you and your loved ones. These offers are available on some of the latest and most popular Nissan models like Patrol 2021, Patrol Safari 2021, Altima 2021, X-Trail 2022, X-Terra 2022, Kicks 2022 and Maxima 2021.

The aforementioned Nissan models are now available with Insurance, Registration, Rust Proof, Window Tinting and 5 Years Manufacturer Warranty, all of which are absolutely FREE! In addition, Altima 2021, Patrol 2021 and Maxima 2021 now comes with Free Service Package too.

The starting price range for all these models is extremely low and pocket-friendly with

Patrol 2021 (Full option) starting from BD 28,495; Altima 2021 (Mid Option) starting from BD 10,595; X-Trail 2022 starting from BD 9,495;X-Terra 2022 starting from BD 10,995; Kicks 2022 starting from BD 6,995; Maxima 2021 (Mid Option) Starting from BD 13,995.

“Ramadan Kareem to the people of Bahrain from all of us at Nissan. We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation for their long-standing loyalty and support to Nissan through these special Ramadan offers that we have put together carefully to suit every Nissan lover’s budget. With the launch of these offers at Nissan, I am proud to say that like the previous years, we have received an extremely positive response and customers are loving these offers,” stated Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain.