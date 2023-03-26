Nissan Bahrain Brings Unmatched Ramadan Bundle Offers!

- Advertisement -

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has curated some absolutely irresistible bundle offers on every Nissan vehicle purchase that would make this Ramadan truly memorable for you and your loved ones. These offers are available on most popular Nissan models like Sunny, Maxima, Kicks, All New X-Trail, X-Terra, Pathfinder and Patrol.

All the aforementioned Nissan models are now available with Free Service Package up to 5 years, 5 Years Manufacture Warranty, Insurance, Registration, Rust Proof and Tinting and

This Ramadan offer is simply too good to resist! The offer covers a wide range of models and caters to all buyers with various budgets—with Nissan Sunny starting at BD 6,795 to Nissan Patrol starting at BD 25,495. Other models available include Nissan Kicks at BD 7,995, Nissan X-Trail at 11,195, Nissan X-Terra at BD 11,895, Nissan Maxima at BD 13,995 and Nissan Pathfinder at BD 17,495 only. All these prices are inclusive of VAT.

“We are hopeful that our offers will augment Ramadan for our valued customers with peace, joy and satisfaction. Cemented in our core value of Customer-first service, these special offers are bound to bring all Nissan enthusiasts in Bahrain one step closer to driving their dream car with complete ‘peace of mind’. We are certain that these offers by Nissan will receive a lot of positive response, as it has in the previous years,” stated Mr Ahmed Al Dailami, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain.

So hurry up! Rush to our Nissan showroom and grab the Ramadan offer that suits you best! For more information, call 17732732.