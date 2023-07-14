Nissan Bahrain improved engine performance and protection through five distinctive features of Nissan Genuine® Motor Oils

- Advertisement -

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain presents a uniquely-formulated genuine motor oil to elevate engine performance and protection of vehicles as part of its commitment to providing customers with a comprehensive aftersales offering in the Kingdom. Topping the Nissan Genuine® Motor Oil (NGMO) portfolio, the fully-synthetic 5W30 oil boasts a balanced viscosity to reduce starting friction and timing belt wear at lower temperatures.

Comprising of four unique grades of mineral, semi-synthetic and fully-synthetic formulations, the NGMO range caters to a variety of customer needs while offering superior vehicle performance and protection. As a genuine product developed by Nissan, the NGMO 5W30 fully-synthetic motor oil is an ultra-high-performance lubricant that is designed to meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

Mr. Ahmed Al Dailami, General Manager for Nissan Bahrain, said: “Built to cater to the unique needs of the Kingdom, our range of Nissan Genuine® Motor Oils offer customers added peace of mind, enhanced efficiency, and improved performance. With customers residing at the core of our operations, we are proud to offer an expansive aftersales portfolio in the Kingdom, including four unique grades of NGMO, and provide customers quality products and services that surpass expectations.”

Nissan’s 5W30 fully-synthetic oil offers five unique benefits, elevating engine performance and protection, while confidently tackling the challenging weather of the Kingdom.

API SP Standard Certified

The high-quality 5W30 meets the SP standard set by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and is the highest oil grade specification available in the region. Achieving this standard means that the NGMO 5W30 offers protection against low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI) and abnormal combustion, reducing the chances of piston breakage and engine damage.

Improved Acceleration

By significantly reducing friction inside the engine, Nissan’s 5W30 oil offers a 5% improvement in acceleration when compared to conventional products of the same viscosity grade. This makes for a more dynamic and engaging experience behind the wheel, maximizing performance and thrill.

Enhanced Efficiency

Greatly surpassing the GF-6A requirements of a 1% improvement in fuel efficiency, Nissan’s 5W30 oil records an increase of up to 3%. While this is dependent on multiple external factors

including driving habits, road conditions, and climatic conditions, the fully-synthetic 5W30 oil aids drivers in saving fuel and lowering environmental impact.

Reduced Engine Noise

Compared to traditional motor oils, Nissan’s 5W30 fully-synthetic oil is designed to offer better engine lubrication and noise dampening, reducing engine noise by up to 32% under acceleration. This in turn allows drivers to enjoy a smoother, more refined, and luxurious driving experience.

Decreased Vibration

Lastly, the higher viscosity of the 5W30 motor oil also results in decreased vibration within the engine, resulting in a reduction in engine vibration of 24% while idling and 16% while driving under 2,000 RPM.

Nissan’s range of Genuine Oils are rigorously tested to meet the highest quality, safety, and performance standards. NMGO 5W30 and other Nissan Genuine Motor Oils are available across Bahrain.