Nissan Bahrain & Infiniti Bahrain Supersede Sales Target in 2021

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA), exclusive dealers of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain has recently announced that its premier brands Nissan and INFINITI have successfully achieved the sales target of 2021 with a record growth of 45 % from that of the sales of 2020.

This grand success was recently celebrated by the officials of YKA with a ceremonious cake-cutting in the presence of the staff, stakeholders and partners. Addressing the attendees at the occasion, Mr Anas Abdullah, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain congratulated the amazing Nissan and INFNITI teams and stated, “We are extremely proud to have made these outstanding achievements at Nissan and INFINITI, and attribute this success to the basic tenets of the YKA DNA that stands for world class services keeping the ‘customer first’ principle in all their offers, services and initiatives. We are grateful to the people of Bahrain for their unfailing support and faith in us over decades.

“The strength of the team is each individual member, the strength of each member is the team”, Mr Anas Abdullah added, harping how at YKA every employee is a pillar of strength and asset to the organization.